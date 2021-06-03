Menu
COVID-19 Vaccine Roll-Out Expands To All Victorians 40 And Over
News

Vaccine blood clot cases rise sharply

by Darren Cartwright
3rd Jun 2021 6:29 PM | Updated: 6:45 PM

The number of blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout has topped 40 after more than half a dozen new cases were reported this week, according to the federal government’s health body.

The Therapeutics Goods Association (TGA) reported four confirmed cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) likely to be linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, and another four deemed probable.

The four confirmed cases were a 40-year-old Victorian woman, being treated in NSW, a 70-year-old Victorian woman, an 82-year-old NSW woman and a 70-year-old man from Queensland.

The four cases classified as probable were a 72-year-old man from South Australia, a 61-year-old woman from NSW, and a 73-year-old man and 67-year-old woman, both from Queensland.

It takes the number of confirmed cases to 31, along with 10 probable cases, all related to the rollout of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

More to come.

Originally published as Vaccine blood clot cases rise sharply

