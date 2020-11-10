‘Utterly stupid’: Gladstone man kept trying to start a fight

A Gladstone man was causing a nuisance between a nightclub and bar on Goondoon Street.

A GLADSTONE man who caused a public nuisance by threatening to fight someone on the street said he acted that way because he saw another man take a swing at a woman.

Police were called to Goondoon Street on September 26, at 3.30am, where 23-year-old Kayne Randall had been pacing around between a nightclub and pub, yelling and swearing.

Police were flagged down by multiple members of the public for assistance.

They spoke to Randall who had removed his shirt and was trying to start fights.

Randall was told to go home, but he was fixated on one particular man.

Randall and the man began verbally abusing each other and trying to start a physical fight.

The police and public intervened and Randall was warned he was committing public nuisance. He was asked to go home but he did not leave.

Randall was arrested and at the time he attempted to move past police and fight the other man.

He was grabbed and restrained with handcuffs before he had to be physically lifted from the ground.

At the time he was seen to be intoxicated with glassy eyes, dilated pupils, was sweating profusely and unsteady on his feet.

Randall’s defence lawyer told Gladstone Magistrates Court today that Randall, who pleaded guilty to public nuisance and obstruct police, had seen the man take a swing at a woman and had intervened but matters got out of hand.

She said he accepted his behaviour was “utterly stupid.”

Magistrate Bevan Manthey noted Randall had similar offending in his criminal history and said there was a continuation of this pattern of behaviour.

He was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, fully suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to perform 40 hours of community service.