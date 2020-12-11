Utter disrespect in footy's star’s text message

A text message sent by 20-year-old AFL star Connor Idun to a teammate 11 years older than him shows how cocky young guns are.

How times have changed.

The idea in days gone by of a 20-year-old rookie with three games to their name throwing shade at a teammate 11 years their senior would have been unheard of before the turn of the millenium, but Connor Idun clearly doesn't lack confidence and was happy to have some fun at Sam Reid's expense.

Reid was delisted by GWS - for the third time in his eventful AFL career - at the end of 2020, but the Giants picked him back up in this week's rookie draft.

At 31, the footy journeyman has seen his fair share of ups and downs since first being drafted in 2007 and he saw the funny side to a cheeky text from Idun, who "welcomed" the defender to the club even though he first moved to Sydney's west in 2011.

Idun was drafted to the Giants in 2018 and has played only a trio of senior matches but decided to play the role of elder statesman when he picked up the phone upon hearing Reid had been recruited in the rookie draft.

"Hey mate, Connor Idun here from the Giants. Just want to welcome you to the club, you'll learn the ropes pretty quickly," Idun texted Reid, in an exchange posted by the Giants' official Twitter account.

"Any questions just ask. See you soon bud. King Seek."

Reid, playing along, replied: "Thanks for the message mate. Can't wait to get into training after Christmas and earn the respect of the group!!"

On his personal Twitter profile, Reid called Idun a "cheeky young fella" and on Instagram wrote: "Thanks for the message Connor Idun.

"So stoked to be part of the GWS Giants team again."

So much for respecting your elders.

Sam Reid doffed his cap to Idun.

Sam Reid is back in orange.

Reid played 10 games for the Western Bulldogs before joining the Giants, but injury issues robbed him of opportunities and he retired at the end of 2013.

He continued playing in the NEAFL and won a spot on the GWS rookie list before the 2016 season, wearing the orange guernsey 66 times before injury again halted his 2020 campaign.

Last year Reid inked a one-year contract extension and his remarkable footy journey, that has featured multiple delistings, will continue as one of the more experienced "rookies" in the AFL in 2021.

