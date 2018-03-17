Menu
ROLL OVER: The man was able to escape the vehicle before emergency services arrived.
Breaking

UPDATE: Driver hospitalised after Miriam Vale ute rollover

Andrew Thorpe
by
17th Mar 2018 12:27 PM | Updated: 12:48 PM

12.48PM: THE driver of the ute which rolled onto its roof on Fingerboard Rd this morning has been taken by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters have disconnected the ute's battery and the road is clear of any blockages.

Police and firefighters are now leaving the scene.

12.27PM: A UTE has rolled onto its roof on Fingerboard Rd about 20km east of Miriam Vale.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the incident, which happened shortly before 11.45am.

Police and firefighters are on the scene and the male driver, the sole occupant at the time of the crash, is being checked over by paramedics.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the ute was still on its roof, but the driver had managed to extract himself before emergency services arrived.

"He's conscious and breathing, but it looks like he's got a few cuts though," the spokesman said.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

