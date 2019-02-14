Menu
DRUNKEN ERROR: A Proserpine man who rolled his ute on November 18 in Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale, has been fined $500 for drink driving.
News

Ute rolled by drink driver

by Monique Preston
13th Feb 2019 6:00 AM

A MAN who rolled his ute while drink driving has been fined $500 and lost his licence for three months.

Shannon John Anthony Montesano, 26, of Proserpine, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week to driving over the general alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court police were called to a single vehicle crash on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannon Valley at 2.20am on November 18.

They found Montesano sitting next to his ute beside the south bound lane.

Montesano told police at the time he was driving from Airlie Beach to Proserpine and felt the steering wheel jerk to the right.

The court was told Montesano drove on to the wrong side of the road, over-corrected, and the ute rolled an unknown number of times and finished on its side.

Montesano recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.088 after the accident.

Representing himself in court, Montesano said he remembered the steering wheel pulling to the right, crossing the road and hitting the gutter on the other side.

