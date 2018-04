OFF-ROAD VEHICLE: A white ute careened into the mangroves off Gladstone Benaraby Rd around midday.

A DRIVER has had a lucky escape after his vehicle left Gladstone Benaraby Rd and plunged into mangroves this afternoon.

The incident occurred at about midday near Skyring Rd at the Toolooa boat ramp.

All three emergency services responded to the incident and the inbound lane of Gladstone Benaraby Rd was briefly closed.

The driver was unhurt and no further action is expected to be taken by police.