Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

PHOTOS: High school high achievers graduating from USQ

by Jasmin Lill
5th Sep 2019 1:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AROUND 100 high school students have graduated from the University of Southern Queensland (USQ) Head Start program.

The program offers high-achieving Year 11 and 12 students the chance to undertake university study while finishing high school.

Students from The Springfield Anglican College and Springfield Central State High School were involved in the program.

Alex Jacobson-Jones and Luke Jones. Photo: USQ Photography.
Alex Jacobson-Jones and Luke Jones. Photo: USQ Photography.

 

Nick Deriboklov and Georgio Arundel. Photo: USQ Photography.
Nick Deriboklov and Georgio Arundel. Photo: USQ Photography.

A group of successful Head Start graduates were celebrated last week with 14 students receiving their certificates at USQ Springfield.

Students who successfully complete Head Start gain entry and academic credit into related USQ degrees provided they have met the program pre-requisites.

For more on the program, go to www.usq.edu.au/head-start

Hunter, Kristina Sala and Jayde Sala. Photo: USQ Photography.
Hunter, Kristina Sala and Jayde Sala. Photo: USQ Photography.
Ray Manietta, Desttany Manietta and Bev Manietta. Photo: USQ Photography.
Ray Manietta, Desttany Manietta and Bev Manietta. Photo: USQ Photography.
Carlin Struik, Mel Struik and Neil Struik. Photo: USQ Photography.
Carlin Struik, Mel Struik and Neil Struik. Photo: USQ Photography.
Jessica Tunny and Maddi Smith. Photo: USQ Photography.
Jessica Tunny and Maddi Smith. Photo: USQ Photography.
head start springfield usq

Top Stories

    'Like winning the lottery': Graham celebrates 250th donation

    premium_icon 'Like winning the lottery': Graham celebrates 250th donation

    News This is why he made a commitment to regularly donate blood all those years ago

    REEF REPORT: What it means for Southern GBR

    premium_icon REEF REPORT: What it means for Southern GBR

    Environment A reef expert is concerned for the healthy parts of the reef.

    Man says abuse of council worker was 'political speech'

    premium_icon Man says abuse of council worker was 'political speech'

    News Council worker said "you're going to get it"

    Scorching start to spring after a hot winter

    premium_icon Scorching start to spring after a hot winter

    Weather September temperatures have started off higher than average.