Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A new book by a USQ PhD student has been released about the dark side to being a vet.
A new book by a USQ PhD student has been released about the dark side to being a vet.
Careers

USQ PhD student reveals dark side of being a vet

10th Jul 2019 10:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE dark and dangerous side of being a veterinarian has been revealed in a new book by a psychologist and PhD student at the University of Southern Queensland.

Statistics reveal the suicide rate for veterinarians is almost four times higher than the general population across the UK, Australia, US, New Zealand and Canada.

Psychologist Dr Nadine Hamilton has spent the past ten years researching why the mental wellbeing of vets has become so compromised and what can be done about it.

Dr Nadine Hamilton
Dr Nadine Hamilton USQ

She was a graduate of the University of Southern Queensland's Doctor of Education and currently enrolled in the University's Doctor of Philosophy.

"The effects of working long hours, performing euthanasia on animals, emotional pressure, financial issues, unrealistic expectations, and dealing with distressed clients places considerable stress on both the vet themselves and their families at home," Dr Hamilton said.

"Failure to cope with such stress upsets mental wellbeing and can lead to serious emotional, physical, and behavioural issues. For some, it leads to death.

"This is a reality of their job, so how do we help them deal with these demands?"

In her recently published book Coping with Stress and Burnout as a Veterinarian, Dr Hamilton examined the problem and the science that can be used to tackle it head-on.

"If we are to reduce this suffering we need to find out what hinders a vet's wellbeing and use targeted solutions that work," she said.

"That will involve us drawing from the fields of positive psychology, acceptance and commitment therapy, career construction theory, and resiliency studies."

Dr Hamilton's intervention program is primarily focused on stress management, emphasising organisational skills, incorporating simple actions such as clustering phone calls and meetings, and goal setting.

More Stories

toowoomba university of southern queensland
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Power restored after morning maintenance works

    premium_icon UPDATE: Power restored after morning maintenance works

    News 'The loss of supply is to allow maintenance to the electricity network'

    Relief as council installs security cameras at popular beach

    premium_icon Relief as council installs security cameras at popular beach

    Council News Security cameras hoped to prevent wrongdoing.

    Gladstone girl wins Junior Miss Teen Australia title

    premium_icon Gladstone girl wins Junior Miss Teen Australia title

    Fashion & Beauty Find out how the three Gladstone teenagers went at nationals.

    CHEAP FUEL: How Gladstone's prices at the bowser stack up

    premium_icon CHEAP FUEL: How Gladstone's prices at the bowser stack up

    Motoring 'Because every little bit of market pressure helps keep prices fair'