Using R U OK to talk about Gladstone men's mental health

MATES MENTAL HEALTH: Zac Crosswell, Sarah Rodwell and Ashleigh Emerson at National Job Link.
MATES MENTAL HEALTH: Zac Crosswell, Sarah Rodwell and Ashleigh Emerson at National Job Link.

A GROUP of youths are spreading awareness about the "sorely lacking" mental health services for men in Gladstone.

Young men and women from Gladstone were chosen to participate in the Youth Jobs PaTH program, funded by the Federal Government and delivered through through National Joblink. The team focused on mental health awareness for men.

Workshop researcher Nick Dare said the whole "macho man" idea was preventing a lot of men from speaking about their mental health.

"If more people spoke up about it, then someone somewhere will realise we need more funding and more places that will actually help men out," he said.

Fellow workshop participant Ashleigh Emerson said the amount of help her partner received for mental health problems was minimal compared to the assistance she got as a young woman.

"I went to headspace, I went to the Gladstone Women's Health Centre, he only got a mental health nurse, and that was it," she said.

HopeLINK Gladstone, Men's Sheds, Relationships Queensland, and Dads in Distress specifically cater for men.

Topics:  gladstone men's mental health mental health ruok

Gladstone Observer
