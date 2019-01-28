Useful education tools for Flynn schoolchildren

Students in Flynn go back to school tomorrow.

MEMBER for Flynn Ken O'Dowd has wished every local student "good luck for 2019" as they head back to school this week.

The first day of class in 2019 for state school students in Flynn is tomorrow.

Non-government school students should check their return date with their school.

Mr O'Dowd encouraged students to make the most of their opportunity to get an education.

"A good education is an incredible gift and I encourage every student who gets that opportunity to seize it with both hands," Mr O'Dowd said.

"Every child deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential, to learn, to be curious, to be supported, and to enjoy school.

"I also encourage parents and carers to take an active role in their child's education. Parents are a child's first and most important teacher."

Mr O'Dowd said the Federal Government had developed a learning potential website and app that is at learningpotential.gov.au to support the students and parents of Flynn.

"You can search a range of helpful topics, from healthy lunch ideas to information about learning computer coding," he said.

Other useful education links include:

https://studentwellbeing hub.edu.au

https://bullying noway .gov.au

https://www.childcare finder.gov.au.