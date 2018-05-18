Useful as a glass hammer: Budget slammed by Labor

Labors candidate for Flynn Zac Beers and Shadow Minister for trade and investment Jason Clare said they would fund projects for Gladstone by scrapping the $17 billion tax cut to big banks.

AS USEFUL as a glass hammer or an ash tray on a motorbike were some of the phrases Jason Clare used yesterday to describe the Federal Government.

In Gladstone to slam the Liberal National Party's 2018 - 19 budget and meet with the Gladstone Ports Corporation, the Shadow Minister for Trade and Investment said the government's financial plan for the next 12 months failed Central Queensland.

He said there was "bugger all" for Gladstone or Central Queensland.

Alongside the party's candidate for Flynn Zac Beers, Mr Clare said if Labor was successful at next year's election they would scrap the $17 billion tax cuts to banks and big business.

Mr Clare said removing the tax scheme could fund new projects for Gladstone, including the $200 million promised to build the Port Access Rd.

His overnight visit to the Port City was also to meet with GPC's chairman Leo Zussino to discuss the finer details of the project.

His visit was the second from a Labor politician in two months as they continue to endorse Mr Beers who is eyeing more rural votes during the next election.

Mr Beers received 48.96 per cent of the two-party-preferred vote. He was beaten by the Liberal party's Ken O'Dowd with 51.04 per cent.

His focus will be on the rural votes, which is where Mr O'Dowd had the upper hand during the 2015 election where he nabbed 51.04 per cent of the vote.

"By and large people in regional Queensland are very disconnected from politics," he said.

"I'll be engaging with those regions and talking to them to ensure the policies that we introduce in the next election reflect what they need."