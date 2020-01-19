Menu
A Hervey Bay man was convicted after more than a dozen used needles and syringes were found in a Torquay home.
Used needles found strewn across Torquay home

Shaun Ryan
by
17th Jan 2020 5:50 PM
HERVEY Bay police made a shocking discovery when searching a Torquay house that was left littered with rubbish.

More than a dozen used needles and syringes were found inside the home on November 7.

The details emerged in the Hervey Bay Magistrate's Court Thursday when Corey Lewis pleaded guilty to two drug-related charges.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Ruddiman told the court 15 loose needles and syringes were located when executing the search warrant.

"Rubbish was left strewn across the whole house," Sgt Ruddiman said.

He said Lewis told police the needles and syringes were from a sharps container that had been knocked over.

Sgt Ruddiman said traces of meth were found inside the items.

"Bags were also found in the home and the defendant claimed they had contained the drug," he said.

A smoking utensil was located in the kitchen.

The defence submitted that Lewis acknowledged he had a drug problem.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge convicted Lewis for the possession of drugs and the failure to properly dispose of needles and syringes.

He was fined $600.  The conviction was recorded.

