Use it or lose it: The impacts of heart disease

WALKING FOR THE HEART: Sally Fischer from East Creek Community Centre runs a walking group for heart health. Nev Madsen

SALLY Fischer knows all too well the impacts heart disease can have on people.

The East Creek Community Centre managing coordinator said like most people she has known countless people that have died, or been impacted, by heart disease.

To help reduce that risk, Ms Fischer, through the community centre, runs the East Creek Walkers group, one of several walking groups in Toowoomba that are affiliated with the Heart Foundation.

"The heart is a a muscle. You need to use it," she said.

"Social isolation is also bad for your health.

"So the fact you can combine exercise with talking and walking is even more beneficial for your health."

Heart Foundation Australia statistics have revealed one person dies of a heart related condition every 45 hours in Toowoomba.

The rate of heart-related hospital admissions in Toowoomba is higher than the national average (53 per 10,000 people, compared with 48 per 10,000 nationally), as is the mortality rate for heart disease (71 per 100,000 people, compared to 68 per 100,000 nationally). Toowoomba also has a higher rate of physical inactivity, 73 per cent, when compared to the national average of 66 per cent.

The region also has a higher rate of obesity (at 36 per cent) when compared to the national average (at 28 per cent).

Ms Fischer said these were facts not lost on members of the walking group.

"Heart disease is a huge problem," she said.

"We've got a few older people, some have been recommended to do it by their doctors, others have had scares, or been told to exercise. Some are trying to keep as mobile as they can.

"You don't notice you're walking, as it's fun. It's also such a pretty area to walk around."

For more information on walking groups associated with the Heart Foundation visit here.