US won't discuss Huawei with China: Trump

PRESIDENT Donald Trump says the United States does not want to discuss the US blacklisting of Huawei Technologies with China as the two biggest world economies try to end escalating trade tensions.

"It's a national security concern," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. "Huawei is a big concern of our military, of our intelligence agencies, and we are not doing business with Huawei.

"And we'll see what happens with respect to China, but Huawei has been not a player that we want to discuss, (that) we want to talk about right now."

It was unclear whether Trump's comments indicated a change on whether he would be open to discussing the Chinese tech giant in trade talks with Beijing.

The US president in the past has said he would be open to including Huawei in talks to reach a trade deal with Beijing.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this (northern) summer agreed the US would ease restrictions on Huawei Technologies and China would make unspecified purchases of US farm products.

The US Huawei on the Commerce Department's so-called Entity List in May over national security concerns. US parts and components generally cannot be sold to those on the list without special licences.

His comments came as Huawei accused US authorities on Wednesday of attempting to break into its information systems and of trying to coerce its employees to gather information on the company.

Huawei, which faces mounting American pressure including possible loss of access to US technology over accusations the company is a security risk, said in a statement that Washington has used "unscrupulous means" in recent months to disrupt its business.

American officials have given no evidence to support claims Huawei might aid Chinese spying, accusations the company denies. The US, Australia, Japan and some other governments have imposed restrictions on use of Huawei technology, The Associated Press reports.

Huawei, headquartered in the southern city of Shenzhen, gave no evidence to support its accusations. A company spokesman said he had no additional details.

The accusations were included in a statement about an unrelated patent dispute in the US.

Trump declined to respond to the allegations when asked about them on Wednesday by a reporter.

He called the issue a national security concern and said the company is "a big concern of our military, of our intelligence agencies".

The Huawei statement said American authorities launched cyberattacks "to infiltrate Huawei's intranet and internal information systems" but gave no indication what information they targeted or whether they succeeded.

Huawei also said FBI agents pressured its employees to collect information on the company.

Reuters news agency cited a Huawei document it said reported eight employees, all mid- to high-level executives, including several US citizens, were involved in the incidents. It said the latest occurred August 28 when an employee informed Huawei the FBI asked the person to be an informant.

The company said US authorities have disrupted Huawei's business by delaying shipments, denying visas and unspecified intimidation.

Beijing has accused Washington of improperly using national security arguments to hurt Chinese commercial competitors.

"This kind of behaviour is neither glorious nor moral," a foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Wednesday. He called on Washington to "stop deliberately smearing" Chinese companies and to "provide a level playing field" for them.