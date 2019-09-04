US reality TV star killed in horror crash

Former American Idol contestant Haley Smith has died in a motorcycle accident.

Smith, 26, died early Saturday in the town of Millinocket following the single-vehicle crash, TMZ reported.

Police said it appeared that Smith failed to make a sharp turn along a residential road that turns into a highway in certain sections.

Smith's father, Mike, told TMZ that the family believes a deer may have caused his daughter to lose control of her motorcycle.

In 2012, the young woman auditioned for American Idol season 11 in Colorado and sang her rendition of Rufus and Chaka Khan's Tell Me Something Good for judges Steven Tyler, Randy Jackson and Jennifer Lopez.

Smith with Idol host Ryan Seacrest.

"I love nature … I definitely love being outdoors. It's where I feel the most at peace," Smith said during a brief interview on the show, according to clip posted on YouTube.

All three of the judges were impressed by Smith's singing abilities, passing her through to the second Hollywood round.

"I love your voice so much. You're right out of my era and I am honoured to be here listening to your voice," Tyler told Smith at the time.

Smith, however, did not make it beyond the second round.

This story originally appeared in NY Post and is republished here with permission