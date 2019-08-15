Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

US man dies after taco-eating contest

15th Aug 2019 12:21 PM

A 41-year-old man has died after taking part in a taco-eating competition during a minor league baseball game in the US state of California.

Authorities said Dana Hutchings died shortly after arriving at hospital in Fresno, south-east of San Francisco.

The Fresno man had been eating tacos at a competition organised by the Fresno Grizzlies baseball team on Tuesday. It was not known how many tacos he consumed.

Mathew Boylan, who watched Tuesday's contest, told reporters he noticed Mr Hutchings because he was eating much faster than the other two contestants.

Mr Boyland told the Fresno Bee that Mr Hutchings appeared to be swallowing the tacos without chewing them.

He said Mr Hutchings collapsed about seven minutes into the contest and hit his face on a table as he fell to the ground.

The Fresno Grizzlies have cancelled the World Taco Eating Championship which was scheduled to take place on Saturday.

eating competition editors picks taco eating

Top Stories

    WANTED: Teens on the loose after crime spree

    premium_icon WANTED: Teens on the loose after crime spree

    Crime Police are searching for two 'out of control' teens who could be responsible for about 30 offences around Gladstone.

    BREAKING: Bruce Highway closed as three vehicles collide

    premium_icon BREAKING: Bruce Highway closed as three vehicles collide

    Breaking Police are on scene directing northbound traffic

    • 15th Aug 2019 11:57 AM
    TOXIC TRUTH: 'My boobs were making me sick'

    premium_icon TOXIC TRUTH: 'My boobs were making me sick'

    Health CQ woman speaks out after six-year battle to reclaim her health

    PHOTOS: Check out the latest electric addition to fleet

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Check out the latest electric addition to fleet

    News Australian first as new rental car hits the road in Gladstone.