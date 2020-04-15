Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

US halts funding to World Health Organisation

NatalieW4
by
15th Apr 2020 8:33 AM

 

US President Donald Trump has announced America will no longer give funding to the World Health Organisation.

The unprecedented move was announced by the president a short time ago.

Mr Trump said the US would halt funding to the WHO, accusing the organisation of putting political correctness above saving lives.

"Our countries are now experiencing - look all over the world - tremendous death and economic devastation because those tasked with protecting us by being truthful and transparent failed to do so," he said.

"It would have been so easy to be truthful. And so much death has been caused by their mistakes.

"We will continue to engage with the WHO to see if it can make meaningful reforms. For the time being, we will redirect global health and directly work with others."

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 donald trump usa world health organisaton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New councillors reveal plans for first term

        premium_icon New councillors reveal plans for first term

        News Chris Cameron joins incoming Darryl Branthwaite at the table.

        Tributes pour for Gladstone teen killed in quad bike crash

        premium_icon Tributes pour for Gladstone teen killed in quad bike crash

        News The much-loved teen has been remembered as ‘a rock’ to her friends as tributes pour...

        Start preparing for this year’s bushfire season

        premium_icon Start preparing for this year’s bushfire season

        News Use isolation time to set up a bushfire survival plan

        Parents encouraged to try STEM at home

        premium_icon Parents encouraged to try STEM at home

        News CQUniversity's tips to help parents and students maintain a routine