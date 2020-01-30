Menu
News

US fireys killed in plane crash honoured

by Adella Beaini
30th Jan 2020 6:49 PM
A memorial service has been held to honour three American firefighters who died while water bombing bushfires in southern NSW last week.

A crowd gathered at Richmond RAAF base in memory of Ian McBeth, 44, first officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, and flight engineer Rick DeMorgan who died last Thursday when their C-130 plane crashed in the Snowy Mountains.

Honouring the heroes …

The NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian attended along with Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons, Commissioner of Fire and Rescue NSW Paul Baxter and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott.

The wives of the killed fireys were given medals for their service during the memorial

"It is appropriate today that we hold a memorial in honour of those three brave men who left their own nations and came to fight in NSW to save the lives and property of others," Ms Berejiklian said.

Investigations are continuing into how the three men - employed by Coulson Aviation and contracted by the Rural Fire Service to fight fires during an unprecedented bushfire season - died.

