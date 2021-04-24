Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The United States should resume Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations, an expert panel recommended to health authorities, after blood clot concerns.
The United States should resume Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations, an expert panel recommended to health authorities, after blood clot concerns.
Health

US experts recommend resuming J&J Covid vaccinations

24th Apr 2021 7:33 AM

The United States should resume Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations, an expert panel recommended to health authorities on Friday, after a pause prompted by blood clot concerns.

"The Janssen Covid-19 vaccine is recommended for persons 18 years of age and older in the US population under the FDA, emergency use authorization," the group covened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. cyj/jm/ft

Originally published as US experts recommend resuming J&J; Covid vaccinations

coronavirus covid-19 vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ short-changed on DV funding, says LNP

        Premium Content CQ short-changed on DV funding, says LNP

        News Two projects in CQ received $205,438 funding, one at Gladstone and one based in...

        Roadworks to begin on busy Gladstone thoroughfare

        Premium Content Roadworks to begin on busy Gladstone thoroughfare

        News The roadworks are expected to be completed by mid-June.

        ‘Cafe by day, carvery by night’: New diner opens in Gladstone

        Premium Content ‘Cafe by day, carvery by night’: New diner opens in...

        Business “We want to support seniors and people with disabilities.”