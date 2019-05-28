US diplomat to visit the Gladstone region

GLADSTONE will play host to a special diplomat on Friday.

The United States Consul General Sharon Hudson-Dean will visit the APLNG plant on Curtis Island, which is partly owned by US company ConocoPhillips.

Ms Hudson-Dean will meet members of the leadership team and the staff based on the island.

According to a spokesman at the US State Department, more than 370,000 people work for American companies based in Australia.

The United States is also Australia's third largest trading partner, with more than $70 billion in goods and services traded between the countries last year.

Last year, the US was the second largest market for Australian services exports, and the largest source of service imports to Australia.

Ms Hudson-Dean previously served as the Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Nordic/Baltic Affairs in the European and Eurasian Affairs Bureau from 2017-18.

She was also Chargé d'Affaires and Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Riga, Latvia, for three years and has represented the US in Georgia, Russia, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Nepal.

She is fluent in Latvian and Russian and can speak some Georgian and French.

In addition to visiting APLNG, Ms Hudson-Dean is also keen to learn about the Gladstone region and how important the regions are to Australia.