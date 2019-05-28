Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
US Consul General Sharon Hudson-Dean.
US Consul General Sharon Hudson-Dean. Contributed
News

US diplomat to visit the Gladstone region

Mark Zita
by
28th May 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE will play host to a special diplomat on Friday.

The United States Consul General Sharon Hudson-Dean will visit the APLNG plant on Curtis Island, which is partly owned by US company ConocoPhillips.

Ms Hudson-Dean will meet members of the leadership team and the staff based on the island.

According to a spokesman at the US State Department, more than 370,000 people work for American companies based in Australia.

The United States is also Australia's third largest trading partner, with more than $70 billion in goods and services traded between the countries last year.

Last year, the US was the second largest market for Australian services exports, and the largest source of service imports to Australia.

Ms Hudson-Dean previously served as the Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Nordic/Baltic Affairs in the European and Eurasian Affairs Bureau from 2017-18.

She was also Chargé d'Affaires and Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Riga, Latvia, for three years and has represented the US in Georgia, Russia, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Nepal.

She is fluent in Latvian and Russian and can speak some Georgian and French.

In addition to visiting APLNG, Ms Hudson-Dean is also keen to learn about the Gladstone region and how important the regions are to Australia.

conocophillips australia consul general sharon hudson-dean gladstone region united states consulate
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Small business workshop to be held this week

    premium_icon Small business workshop to be held this week

    News 'I'm looking forward to meeting as many of them as possible and discussing how our government can work for them'

    'Sensational': Couple make scUber history at Heron

    premium_icon 'Sensational': Couple make scUber history at Heron

    News Husband books surprise scUber for wife in history-making trip.

    1770 FESTIVAL: What it was like when Cook sailed in

    premium_icon 1770 FESTIVAL: What it was like when Cook sailed in

    News Re-enactment of famous event popular with crowds at festival

    Digital Skills in Gladstone

    premium_icon Digital Skills in Gladstone

    News Find out what the key is to growing your business on Facebook