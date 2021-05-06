Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

US announces support for Covid-19 vaccine patent waiver

6th May 2021 6:01 AM

 

US President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday announced its support for a global waiver on patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines, and will negotiate the terms at the WTO. While intellectual property rights for businesses are important, Washington "supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines," US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.

"This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures," she added. hs/cs

Originally published as US announces support for Covid-19 vaccine patent waiver

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health usa vaccine patent waver

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone breast feeding group celebrate mothering week

        Premium Content Gladstone breast feeding group celebrate mothering week

        News Find out all about the Australian Breastfeeding Association Gladstone group this Saturday from 9am to 11am.

        Unlicensed driver ‘unaware’ of suspension period

        Premium Content Unlicensed driver ‘unaware’ of suspension period

        Crime The woman said she had not updated her address in 12 months.

        Mum in court for stealing baby supplies

        Premium Content Mum in court for stealing baby supplies

        Crime Amy Chantelle Heath stole from a local business.

        Man drank beer, whiskey before driving at Calliope

        Premium Content Man drank beer, whiskey before driving at Calliope

        Crime The man finished up work drinks before choosing to drive.