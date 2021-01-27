Menu
Urgent warning to update iPhone

by Jack Gramenz
27th Jan 2021 9:21 AM

 

Apple has released an iOS update to address a number of security vulnerabilities that might have already been exploited by hackers to target iPhone users.

The security update for iOS and iPadOS patches two holes in the WebKit engine that powers Safari and other browsers, as well as another flaw at the kernel level that could affect the whole operating system.

Apple has released an update to address the issues.
Apple said it's "aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited" for all three.

The update to version 14.4 of the respective operating systems is available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and the seventh generation iPod touch.

Like most companies Apple doesn't talk about security issues until they've been investigated and hopefully fixed to avoid publicising the vulnerabilities to hackers, but now that there is an update available, your options are to update or risk being targeted by cyber criminals who know about the flaws now.

The security flaw comes a few days after Apple started warning customers who bought an iPhone 12 not to let it get too close to implanted medical devices such as pacemakers.

Originally published as Urgent warning to update iPhone

