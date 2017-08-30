Urgent warning as $3k of fake cash spreads through Gladstone

More than $3000 of counterfeit money has been handed in to the Gladstone Police in the past month.

A SPATE of dodgy $100 notes making the rounds at Gladstone businesses has prompted a new warning from the Gladstone Police.

In the past month more than $3000 of fraudulent $100 notes have been handed to Gladstone Police by residents and business people.

The paper-like notes, which officer-in-charge, Snr Sgt Jamie Goodwin said were obviously fake, are printed with Chinese characters.

Snr Sgt Goodwin has launched an investigation into the counterfeit money and is urging Gladstone people to remain vigilant.

He said the circumstances they were handed in ranged from Gladstone residents who found them to businesses that had accepted them.

Gladstone Police general duties Ryan Kirkpatrick with some of the fraudulent money recently handed in by local businesses. tegan Annett

"These notes were handed to the police from local businesses after they were attempted to be used at a number of shops," he said.

"It's concerning and as we move towards a more cashless society it's important that we remain vigilant.

In an unusual spike in counterfeit money, he said it was likely the money was once used for training purposes.

"This is not at all common in Gladstone," Snr Sgt Goodwin said.

"If someone comes into possession of these notes they should contact the police and their bank."

If you have any information that could assist police investigations phone CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or Gladstone Police on 49713222.