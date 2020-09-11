Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A popular brand of protein powder, founded by two influencers and sold nationally by supermarket giant Woolworths, has been recalled.
A popular brand of protein powder, founded by two influencers and sold nationally by supermarket giant Woolworths, has been recalled.
Health

Urgent recall on popular health product sold at supermarkers

by Erin Lyons
11th Sep 2020 10:50 AM

Woolworths supermarkets across the nation have been warned to pull a popular brand of protein powder from the shelves over fears it may contain dairy despite being marketed as vegan.

Metro Food Co has recalled Keep it Cleaner's 375g "vegan" plant-based chocolate protein powder due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, dairy, according to the Food Standards of Australia and New Zealand website.

 

The product is marketed as vegan but is said to contain an undeclared allergen, dairy. Picture: Woolworths
The product is marketed as vegan but is said to contain an undeclared allergen, dairy. Picture: Woolworths

The product features a best-before date of July 3, 2022.

Any consumers who have a dairy allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed, the website states.

Keep it Cleaner was founded by social media and fitness influencers Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw.

Shoppers have been urged to return the product for a full refund.

 

Originally published as Urgent recall on popular protein powder

food recall keep it cleaner metro food co

Just In

    10 new virus cases in NSW

    10 new virus cases in NSW
    • 11th Sep 2020 11:35 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mount Larcom area photo competition launches

        Premium Content Mount Larcom area photo competition launches

        News Are you the region’s next most celebrated photographer?

        Rio Tinto CEO steps down after blast crisis

        Premium Content Rio Tinto CEO steps down after blast crisis

        News The executive management of the global mining giant will undergo wholesale...

        Environmental program reducing basin sediment

        Premium Content Environmental program reducing basin sediment

        News A $19.5 million Fitzroy Basin program will reduce up to 50,000 tonnes of sediment...

        IN COURT: 40+ people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 40+ people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September...