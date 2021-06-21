Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An urgent recall has been issued for 11 cars.
An urgent recall has been issued for 11 cars.
News

Urgent recall for popular car brands

by Evin Priest
21st Jun 2021 10:13 AM | Updated: 10:42 AM

Product Safety Australia has issued a series of urgent recalls on popular vehicles after noticing alarming faults that could potentially cause injury or death.

The initial urgent recall affected models across car manufacturers Suzuki, Volvo, Kia and Jeep.

On Sunday, more than 11,600 Jeep Grand Cherokees and 7671 Toyota C-HR SUVs were added to the list.

Some Jeep Grand Cherokee models have been recalled.
Some Jeep Grand Cherokee models have been recalled.

Toyota C-HR (NGX10 and NGX50), a popular compact SUV, made between 2019 and 2021, has potential for a faulty fuel pump defect that could result in a fuel leak and an engine bay fire.

“A vehicle fire could increase the risk of injury or death to vehicle occupants, other road users or bystanders,” the alert reads.

A potentially faulty crankshaft position sensor is the reason for about 11,632 Jeep Grand Cherokees (WK) with the model years 2014-2015 being recalled.

A faulty crankshaft could result in the engine stalling and the inability to restart the engine.

Some Kia Carnivals are also on the list.
Some Kia Carnivals are also on the list.

Suzuki also issued an alert for more than 4000 Jimny A6G415 vehicles made in 2019 and 2020 due to door harness wires that could be damaged by repeated opening or closing.

“If the wires are cut or damaged, this may cause the curtain and side airbags to not deploy correctly,” the alert states.

More than 760 Kia MQ4 Sorento and KA4 Carnival 2021 models fitted with 3.5 litre Lambda Gen 3 engines were also recalled due to a faulty fuel supply pipe.

A full list of the 11 cars recalled on Sunday can be found here.

Originally published as Urgent recall for popular car brands

Just In

    Bank’s major sell-off

    Bank’s major sell-off
    • 21st Jun 2021 10:26 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman hospitalised after Biloela crash

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised after Biloela crash

        News A woman was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash at Biloela on Sunday night.

        Gladstone revealed as a mining jobs hotspot

        Premium Content Gladstone revealed as a mining jobs hotspot

        Careers The Port City has the third highest number of mining industry jobs on offer in...

        Dates revealed for Agnes Blues Festival 2022

        Premium Content Dates revealed for Agnes Blues Festival 2022

        Music Performers are also being encouraged to submit expressions of interest for the 2022...

        80 Gladstone hairdressers, barbers to get DV training

        Premium Content 80 Gladstone hairdressers, barbers to get DV training

        News Dozens of Gladstone hairdressers and barbers will be trained to recognise signs...