Urgent message: 'We need aged care, not retirement villages'

CRY FOR HELP: Ann Lethaus (right) and her sister Elke, who has been on a waiting list for aged care for more than two years. Mike Richards GLA300917CARE

ANN Lethaus worries caring for her sick and elderly sister is killing her.

Since May 2015, the 63-year-old has been the full time carer for her sister Elke who suffers from an acquired brain injury.

Ann quit her job in childcare and sold the Burua home she shared with her husband Ray to care for Elke at her Heritage Retirement Village unit.

What Ann and Ray never expected was for Elke to be on a waiting list for a room at an aged care facility in Gladstone for more than two years.

The agonising wait has left Ann feeling stressed and sick, and worried about how much longer they can live like they are.

Feeling "failed” by the city's aged care industry, Ann said eventually she would need to consider leaving Gladstone with Elke to find aged care accommodation.

On top of her acquired brain injury - the result of a four-week coma - last year Elke suffered kidney failure and needs kidney dialysis every three weeks.

Now she is completely reliant on her sister.

Ann has to watch what Elke eats and drinks, and make sure she does not go over her daily intake of fluids.

"At this rate she will outlive me,” Ann said.

"We're getting sick because we can't drink enough and we're stressed and we're frustrated.

"I love my sister but ... all of this starts to get to you after a while.

"We don't want to drink in front of her because we feel guilty.”

Despite the occasional calls from aged care facilities checking if Elke still needs a room, Ann said "there's no end in sight”.

Plans underway to build an aged care facility at the former TAFE campus at Derby St have not eased her worries either.

The precinct, named So Glad, a shortened form of South Gladstone, was the Gladstone Regional Council's response to the gap in aged care facilities in Gladstone.

The Federal Government has allocated funding for 70 aged beds at the facility, which is expected to cost more than $28 million and is a collaborative project between the Gladstone Foundation, Mercy Health, CQU, Federal and State governments.

Meanwhile there are proposals for new retirement villages at Tannum Sands, Benaraby and Phillip St.

"We won't be around by the time that's finished, it's too late,” Ann said.

Elke has been on the waiting lists for Sundale Bindaree Care Centre and Blue Care's Eden Vale for more than a year and New Auckland Place for two years.

Ann said other elderly people living on their own were prioritised before Elke, despite her lengthy wait and health problems.

"We've been told we might have to send her down south or north, but why should I have to send her away, somewhere that I can't visit and help look after her?” she said.

"I can't just walk away from her.

"It's doing my head in to be honest, I just don't understand.

"It's tough, I have six brothers and sisters but she was the one who I really got along with the best.”

Blue Care, which closed one of its aged care facilities, Hibiscus Gardens in Gladstone in 2015, said it strived to deliver high quality services to clients in a specialised manner.

A spokesperson said to achieve this it offered residential aged care facilities and community aged care facilities.

" We fully understand that caring for a loved one with certain medical needs in a domestic setting can take a heavy emotional toll on the family member or friend providing that care.

"That's why our community aged care services exist, firstly to provide the highest-quality care possible within the client's own home, so they can continue to live life their way, and to also alleviate the toll that can accumulate over time on the family member when caring for a loved one,” the spokesperson said.

New Auckland Place and Sundale Bindaree Care Centre were also approached for comment.

Time to care for the carers

A LEADING carers group says Ann and Elke's story (left) is "tragically common”.

Carers Queensland president Jim Toohey said one in 11 people in Australia will experience some kind of unpaid caring responsibility.

Mr Toohey said the health and wellbeing of carers was getting worse and cited a Bundaberg woman who cared for her grandmother with dementia and her mother with a disability as a terrible example.

"This carer had a stroke, she was rushed to hospital ... she discharged herself from hospital and caught a cab home to make sure she could care for her mum and grandmother,” he said.

"Imagine the fear about her own condition, the disorientation from the stroke and the health risk she placed herself in... because she needed to make sure these people were being cared for.”

While Mr Toohey painted a grim picture, he said there were green shoots. He said the National Disability Insurance Scheme had helped some regions by funding support services for carers and respite centres, like Port Curtis Day Respite and Gladstone Community Linking, provided carers with time for themselves.

"Ann's story, while very tragic, is unfortunately all too common,” he said.

"Let's get the policy and funding right and see carers not as a burden, but as saviours.”