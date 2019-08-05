Urgent intersection upgrade may be delayed

BUSY SPOT: An accident involving three cars left two drivers in hospital. The accident happened on the corner of Kirkwood Rd and Dixon Dr in June 2015.

BUSY SPOT: An accident involving three cars left two drivers in hospital. The accident happened on the corner of Kirkwood Rd and Dixon Dr in June 2015. Paul Braven GLA200615CRASH

THE design phase for the Kirkwood Rd and Dixon Dr intersection upgrade is expected to be completed by mid-October but the finished product could be delayed by six months.

The news comes after Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd confirmed the project scope hadn't changed, with the installation of traffic lights remaining the key component of works.

However the early completion date estimate of December may not come to fruition, with construction now expected to be completed by next June.

The project was nominated for the Black Spot Program by Gladstone Regional Council due to a history of crashes at the intersection.

There were five crashes resulting in injury at the location during the five years to 2017.

One person was hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Dixon Drive and Kirkwood Rd in December 2017. Matt Taylor

Mr O'Dowd said signalising the intersection would assist in preventing crashes.

The cost of the upgrading the intersection is estimated at $511,500.

HOT SPOT: Flynn MP Ken ODowd at the intersection of Kirkwood Rd and Dixon Dr in Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA070319KENO

Meanwhile, Mr O'Dowd said other election commitments - such as the VMR Round Hill slipway upgrade and 1770 interpretive centre - were in progress.

"Regards to any other commitments made during the election they are currently going through the correct process with the departments," Mr O'Dowd. "Once the departments notify the proper components, we will then be able to work with them to get their projects off the ground.

"I have been in contact with the departments and we are making sure this process happens as quick as possible.

"The squeaky wheel gets the grease, I am excited to get these projects under way."