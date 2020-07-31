Urgent: Call the govt to help Biloela’s Priya

Biloela mother Priya, with her daughters Kopika, 4, and Tharunicaa, 3, has been discharged from hospital and returned to detention on Christmas Island. Friends are urging locals to call the government and complain. Photo: Change.org

Biloela mother Priya, with her daughters Kopika, 4, and Tharunicaa, 3, has been discharged from hospital and returned to detention on Christmas Island. Friends are urging locals to call the government and complain. Photo: Change.org

A CALL to arms has been sounded for a Biloela mother, whose family has been battling to seek asylum in Australia, after she was discharged from a Perth hospital and sent back to detention on Christmas Island.

After being in pain for two weeks, Kokilapathmapriya Nadesalingam, known as Priya, was sent to Fiona Stanley Hospital over the weekend after experiencing severe abdominal pain and vomiting.

The Tamil family, who are at the centre of a high profile asylum case, were taken to a Melbourne detention centre by immigration officials in 2018, after living in Biloela, west of Gladstone, for four years.

Her husband Nadesalingam Murugappan, known as Nades, and her two Australian born daughters, Kopika, 4, and Tharunicaa, 3, remained on Christmas Island in detention while she was taken to hospital.

The Sri Lankan couple moved to Australia in for a better life, and were a well known part of the Biloela community.

Their legal battle has been ongoing and they remain on Christmas Island following a last minute injunction in 2019, to prevent them being deported back to Sri Lanka.

Nades was employed at the Biloela meatworks, working hard to provide for his young family. Priya joined church groups and to show her appreciation for their assistance with her daughter’ birth, she took her curries to doctors at the local hospital.

Just one day after Priya’s visa expired in March 2018, Border Force swooped in.

They transported the family 1,800km away to a Melbourne detention centre.

Close friend Angela Fredericks, who started at petition on Change.org which has attracted 352,913 signatures said she has lost contact with Priya.

Mrs Fredericks has urged locals to take action and contact the government.

“Friends, we have lost contact with Priya after she called to say she is being removed from Perth’s Fiona Stanley Hospital and taken to the airport by more than 10 guards,” she wrote.

“Please make an urgent but calm phone call to the offices of Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge on 03 9887 3890 or 02 6277 7790, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison on 02 9523 0339 now.”

It was believed, Ms Fredericks said, Priya’s phone has been taken from her.

“Priya was heard asking to speak to her legal representative and screaming in distress before the call was cut off.

“We believe her phone has been taken from her and we are deeply concerned for her welfare.

“When you call, politely insist that Priya’s phone is returned to her and that she be allowed to speak with her legal representatives.

“We know this is distressing news for our Biloela family’s supporters.

“Please remember to stay calm and respectful when speaking to Mr Tudge’s or Mr Morrison’s staff.”

To sign the petition to help keep the family in Australia visit Change.org.

Follow the family’s fight on Facebook.

