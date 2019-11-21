Menu
Mother Tenille Nichols and her two children are missing. Picture: Supplied
Breaking

Urgent appeal to locate missing mum and kids

by ELISE WILLIAMS
21st Nov 2019 7:15 PM

POLICE are urgently appealing for assistance to locate a mother and her two children, who were last seen several days ago leaving their Gold Coast home.

Tenille Nichols' young son is missing along with his mum and baby sister. Picture: Supplied
Tenille Nichols, 27, and her seven-year-old son and 10-month-old baby daughter left home on Angela Av in Coombabah in the morning of Tuesday, November 19, with the intention to drive to the Sunshine Coast for a few days.

Tenille's family and friends have not heard from her and say that type of behaviour is out of character for the young mum. 

Police hold serious concerns for the trio's safety and wellbeing.

Tenille was driving a 2012 silver Nissan Dualis station wagon with Queensland registration 606 XHP when she embarked on her journey on Tuesday.

She is described as caucasian, approximately 167cms tall with a slim build and long dark hair.

Anyone who has any information in relation to the whereabouts of Tenille and her children are urged to immediately contact police.

Anyone who has sighted the vehicle is also asked to immediately contact Policelink on 131444.

