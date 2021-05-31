Menu
It’s unknown how the baby contracted the disease. Picture: Stock image
News

Urgent alert after baby contracts disease

by Shae McDonald
31st May 2021 5:40 PM | Updated: 6:44 PM

Health authorities have issued an urgent alert after a six-month-old baby girl contracted meningococcal disease.

The Adelaide girl has been hospitalised and is in a stable condition.

South Australia Health made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

SA Health said the strain had been identified as serotype W.


It’s understood several people had contact with the baby before she was diagnosed, 15 of which have been directed to take antibiotics.

This is the fourth case of invasive meningococcal disease reported in South Australia in 2021, compared to the two recorded at the same time in 2020.

Of the four cases this year, two have been strain B and two strain W.

For more information about meningococcal disease, visit the SA Health website.

