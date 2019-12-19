URGENT: 2020 footy season at risk

AT RISK: The BT Sharks may not be able to play next year without urgent action from the GRC. (Pictured) Sharks' Lynn Paap and Central's Jazmin Donald. Division one women's soccer between BT Sharks and Central.

A BOYNE Island sports club won’t be playing the 2020 season without urgent action by the Gladstone Regional Council.

The Boyne Tannum Sharks Football Club president Jeff Wells and senior committee member Lisa Yasso presented to the council in a meeting this week seeking: a tenure of 10 years, repairs to the water system and infrastructure upgrades before training starts mid-January.

The club has not had a lease since July making it unable to apply for grants.

Mr Wells said there was also concern for player safety because irrigation issues were causing sprinkler failure that resulted in field sinking and wet patches.

He said the club had been without reliable water for up to four months and that combined with the drought fields were unplayable.

Ms Yasso said the club was also seeking new lighting because field lights did not meet Football Queensland standards.

“Today (there is) no football this season,” Ms Yasso said.

“Where we stand right now we don’t have a surface that’s playable and we don’t have lights that are playable.

“We are hoping to have a surface up to scratch with our cash input and turf expertise and assistance from the council that will enable us to play day games.”

Mayor Matt Burnett said the effluent water situation at Boyne Tannum had caused “no end of problems” for sporting clubs in the area.

He said the council would provide a letter of support while the lease was being renewed so the club could apply for grants.

“The lease tenure is one that the council could reasonably facilitate,” councillor PJ Sobhanian said.

Mr Wells said that following the 2020 season the club would seek: the effluent water system to be removed, replaced with potable water, which the club would maintain, and for fields to be resurfaced. Costs are expected to be about $150,000.

He said the club would seek grants to offset as much of the cost as possible.