‘Urban plaza’ designs confirmed for Clinton skate park

Upgrades to Cassy Lives Skate Park will commence from this week following two periods ofcommunity engagement regarding design options for the facility.

Upgrades to Cassy Lives Skate Park will commence from this week following two periods ofcommunity engagement regarding design options for the facility.

Clinton skaters can rejoice as upgrades to Cassy Lives Skate Park will commence this week.

In October to November 2019, Gladstone Regional Council consulted with schools, skate park users

and residents who live in proximity of the skate park regarding their needs and priorities

leading into the design.

Council undertook a second round of community engagement in July 2020, offering residents the

chance to submit feedback on three possible design options.

Design Option 2 was preferred by the community and was adapted throughout the detailed design

process to ensure the finished product blended with the natural environment, the existing half pipe

and soil conditions on site.

Design Option 2 was preferred by the community and was adapted throughout the detailed design process to ensure the finished product blended with the natural environment, the existing half pipe and soil conditions on site.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said redevelopment of the skate park would create an active

recreation and community space for the young people of Gladstone.

"Design Option 2 aims to mimic a 'real urban plaza' to complement the style of the existing facilities

in the area and the retained steel mini ramp," Cr Burnett said.

"The design provides areas of flat open space with technical street features appealing to skaters of

all skill levels."

Gladstone Regional Council received $325,000 through the Queensland Government's COVID Works

for Queensland program to fund the Cassy Lives Skate Park upgrade works.

"This is one more infrastructure improvement for our region made possible through external

funding, not ratepayer dollars," Cr Burnett said.

Cassy Lives Skate Park

"Redevelopment of the skate park will enhance the site and create an active recreation and

community space that can become a key destination for the youth of Gladstone."

Cr Burnett said the skate park and pump track at Memorial Park remains open to use while the

redevelopment of Cassy Lives Skate Park takes place.

Cassy Jones, whom the Clinton-based skate park is named after, sadly passed away from melanoma in 1991 aged just 14.

Works will commence from this week and are expected to be completed by June 30.

Construction work times will occur between 7am-5pm, Monday to Friday with noise expected to

come from the site due to heavy machinery and demolition of concrete.

The skate park, located on Shaw Street on the southern side of Briffney Creek, will be closed during

the upgrade period to ensure the community remains safe.

Cassy Lives Skate Park is named after Cassy Jones, who sadly passed away from melanoma, aged

14, on 1 August 1990.