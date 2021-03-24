‘Urban plaza’ designs confirmed for Clinton skate park
Clinton skaters can rejoice as upgrades to Cassy Lives Skate Park will commence this week.
In October to November 2019, Gladstone Regional Council consulted with schools, skate park users
and residents who live in proximity of the skate park regarding their needs and priorities
leading into the design.
Council undertook a second round of community engagement in July 2020, offering residents the
chance to submit feedback on three possible design options.
Design Option 2 was preferred by the community and was adapted throughout the detailed design
process to ensure the finished product blended with the natural environment, the existing half pipe
and soil conditions on site.
Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said redevelopment of the skate park would create an active
recreation and community space for the young people of Gladstone.
"Design Option 2 aims to mimic a 'real urban plaza' to complement the style of the existing facilities
in the area and the retained steel mini ramp," Cr Burnett said.
"The design provides areas of flat open space with technical street features appealing to skaters of
all skill levels."
Gladstone Regional Council received $325,000 through the Queensland Government's COVID Works
for Queensland program to fund the Cassy Lives Skate Park upgrade works.
"This is one more infrastructure improvement for our region made possible through external
funding, not ratepayer dollars," Cr Burnett said.
"Redevelopment of the skate park will enhance the site and create an active recreation and
community space that can become a key destination for the youth of Gladstone."
Cr Burnett said the skate park and pump track at Memorial Park remains open to use while the
redevelopment of Cassy Lives Skate Park takes place.
Works will commence from this week and are expected to be completed by June 30.
Construction work times will occur between 7am-5pm, Monday to Friday with noise expected to
come from the site due to heavy machinery and demolition of concrete.
The skate park, located on Shaw Street on the southern side of Briffney Creek, will be closed during
the upgrade period to ensure the community remains safe.
Cassy Lives Skate Park is named after Cassy Jones, who sadly passed away from melanoma, aged
14, on 1 August 1990.