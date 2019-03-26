UQ group visits region to gain 'insight into future careers'

Gladstone Regional Council recently welcomed 38 University of Queensland engineering students to the region, where they toured the Tannum Sands Wastewater Treatment Plant.

GLADSTONE Regional Council recently welcomed 38 engineering students to the region as part of a career exploration session.

Last week the group of University of Queensland students toured the Tannum Sands Wastewater Treatment Plant to "gain expert insight into future careers” after graduation.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the council was pleased to engage with the University of Queensland's engineering faculty.

"The Gladstone region is committed to developing and innovating within the energy sectors so it is great to bring those who may work in that space in the future to our region,” Cr Burnett said.

"The students were provided with information on the opportunities they will be exposed to within the water industry and how they have a real opportunity to make great technological changes, not only for the community of today but also for the future.”

Cr Burnett said the visiting students were asked to look for alternate options to provide cost effective, efficient and environmentally friendly wastewater treatment options.

"The students were given an overview of our community and insight into the opportunities to further their careers within this industrial sector,” he said.

The group also visited Santos's GLNG site to gain an understanding of the region's gas industry.