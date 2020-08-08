‘Ups and downs’: Orlando opens up about Katy romance

As Katy Perry prepares to give birth to the couple’s first child, Orlando Bloom opens up about their not-so-Hollywood romance.

For expectant father, Orlando Bloom, life doesn't get any better.

Add the imminent birth of his second child - a daughter - to pop star fiancee and first-time mum, Katy Perry, to some of the best reviews of his career for the upcoming feature film, Retaliation, and the English-born movie star is happy and wants the world to know it.

"As you can imagine, I'm very excited about what's happening in the next little while," he tells The Binge Guide, with much enthusiasm.

"I couldn't be more excited. I love being a father to [nine-year-old] Flynn and it's going to be exciting to bring another baby into the world in this really unique time. Katy is excited, and Flynn is excited about getting a little sister, especially since he has two other brothers already from [ex-wife] Miranda [Kerr]," he shares.

"To be a father again is wonderful, both for me and for Katy."

It's hard to keep the smile off the 43-year-old father's face as he speaks from the Santa Barbara home he shares with Perry.

"It's going to be new in so many ways, but I think there's an instinctual quality and aspects to being a father that I felt very aligned with the first time around. I feel very, very blessed."

If this all seems dreamy, Bloom is honest enough to admit that getting to his happy place wasn't always an easy ride for the couple, who celebrated their engagement on Valentine's Day last year.

"I wish I could tell you that it was all joyful and happy," he laughs, "but like anything in life that's real, it's taken its own course. It's gone on its own roller coaster of ups and downs," he says candidly.

Orlando Bloom plays Detective Inspector Rycroft Philostrate in the TV series, Carnival Row. Picture: Jan Thijs/Amazon Prime

Taking the Guide back to the very beginning, Bloom reveals "the moment that we really connected - and how crazy is this? - was at the Harvey Weinstein party after the [2016] Golden Globes!"

"I remember seeing her. I was presenting an award and I just stood there, gazing out at the audience and there she was just sitting among the crowd. And I remember she was wearing this beautiful pink dress and I was just like, 'Wow; I think that's Katy Perry!'" he recalls, laughing.

"She was sitting at a table with Denzel Washington, and a box of hamburgers arrived. I asked him if I could have one, and then I just gave her a wink. And that was kind of it.

"From there we had a fun evening chatting and dancing, and then we embarked on this rather remarkable journey that got us to where we are today, which is not by any means the kind of Hollywood love story that you might want to hear about."

Katy Perry, pictured during her 2018 Australian tour. Picture: AAP

Now, as they prepare to welcome a baby together, the couple are taking much of their major decisions (including whether or not to home birth) day by day.

One option, to move to Australia - as suggested by Perry in a recent interview - gets the thumbs up from Bloom, who shares her deep love for down under.

Of course, his son Flynn, is half-Australian, and his beloved grandmother lived in Tasmania, so Bloom is quick to confirm he'd "move to Australia in a heartbeat."

"As we're about to bring a baby into the world, and I think everybody's exploring all thoughts and ideas, I definitely wouldn't rule Australia out. It'd be definitely right up there on my list of favourites. If we were to do a sabbatical," he continues, "it would definitely be there."

Landing his breakout role across the ditch in New Zealand, Bloom's career took off after the Lord of the Rings trilogy; and spent time going back and forth to Australia.

Nearly 20 years later, Bloom is on still on top of his game, delivering an intense and dark performance in Retaliation.

Bloom is Malky, a demolition worker whose life spirals out of control when he crosses paths with a man who sexually abused him as a child.

It is a dramatic career turn for the Pirates of the Caribbean star, who cites the latest film as "a real labour of love."

"Malky is obviously a deeply disturbed and destroyed character from his experience of being sexually abused by a priest at a young age.

"The story is based loosely on the screenwriter, Geoff Thompson. Though it wasn't a priest who molested him, he was subject to sexual abuse at a young age. He lived with the brutal and painful consequences and even rage," he says.

Classic role! Orlando Bloom, who shares a son with his ex Miranda Kerr, in a scene from The Three Musketeers.

Looking at Bloom, a devotee of Nichiren Buddhism, it's hard to imagine him consumed by similar anger.

"Oh, I've felt rage," he admits, "and I was quite rageful at times. It correlated in my life through frustration as a young man because I was dyslexic. It was very challenging for me at school," he says. "I didn't have a problem accessing rage."

One thing is for certain: Bloom will be having some trouble accessing a good night's sleep in the not-too-distant future.

Still, he is counting down the days and keen again to embrace the joy of fatherhood.

"When Flynn was born, I rented a place for us to be after the birth, and I remember Miranda needed to sleep and heal, so I'd wake up in the middle of the night with him and do the bottle feeds. It was magical. It felt like the whole world was silent, and it was just me and this little being," he beams.

"I'll always treasure those moments, and I'm so lucky and excited to be doing it again."

* Retaliation, rent now on Amazon Prime Video.

Originally published as 'Ups and downs': Orlando opens up about Katy romance