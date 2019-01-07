UPGRADES: Funds pour in to fix flooding issues at Rodds Bay

RODDS Bay residents can look forward to a much needed upgrade for one of the locality's main roads.

The State Government is providing Gladstone Regional Council more than $190,000 to upgrade a Bells Rd causeway that is highly prone to flooding.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the funds would go towards installing large pipes under the road to increase the drainage capacity of the causeway, and hopefully lead to more reliable access during and after storms and floods.

Mr Butcher said the upgrades were significant because Bells Rd provided Rodds Bay residents access to Turkey Beach Rd and Bruce Highway.

"It is a school bus route and is also relied on by emergency service vehicles in the event of a disaster,” Mr Butcher said

"The causeway under Bells Rd is regularly affected by floods and stormwater and due to the low drainage capacity of the current pipes, floodwaters have repeatedly damaged the road's pavement.”

He said improving the resilience of the road to flooding would also save the council time, money and "the burden of constant repairs”.

Gladstone Region acting mayor Chris Trevor said the funding was "great news” and the council would spend the money as soon as possible.

"It'll be used to batter up a few sections down there that are problematic,” Mr Trevor said.

"We'll spend the money wisely and address the most serious issues in an effort to mitigate against any future floods there.”

However, he said there was no guarantee the road would be made "flood-proof”.

"We will do our best to make sure the risk is minimised. We're always going to have a flood issue there because of the topography,” he said.

"All we can do is put in mitigation efforts to make sure residents' safety is less exposed in flood situations and they are less inconvenienced when it comes to the flooding down there.”