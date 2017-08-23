UPGRADE: What's in store for Harvey Rd

TENDERS for Gladstone Regional Council's main Harvey Road upgrade works at Clinton have closed, with the successful contractor expected to be on site in October.

The upgrades include new traffic signals, street lighting and several features designed to improve public safety, traffic flow and road safety.

Power poles on the sports field side will be relocated and an under- ground power source created as well as a dedicated bus bay for Kirkwood Rd bound buses.

"Pavement reconstruction designed to extend the life of footpaths as well as stormwater upgrades at the southern end of Harvey Road are also planned as part of the upgrade works," Cr Hansen said.

The median traffic island at Bunnings will be extended along with dedicated turning lanes for north and southbound Harvey Rd motorists into the main carpark.

Overall, the Harvey Rd upgrade will cover the stretch from the C&K Kindergarten through to the Dawson Hwy.

Some of the disruptive work closer to the Dawson Hwy involving asphalt will be done at night to minimise impact on motorists during the day.

Weather permitting, construction period should go through to March.