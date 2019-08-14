Menu
Photo 1: WAG level 6Pearl Penhaligon, Elena Jones, Laylanie Willie, Chloe Banisch, Nikola Sorensen, Kate Ng, Elle Hetherington, Felicity Webb
Gymnastics

UPDATED: Photos - Gladstone coaches loved what they saw

NICK KOSSATCH
by
14th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMNASTICS: Gladstone coach Addie Kiley said she could not ask for anything more from her WAG team at the Central Queensland Regionals.

Several Gladstone gymnasts achieved first place in a variety of disciplines and classes.

Photo 2: WAG level 5Zara Howlette, Jenna Gaunt, Imogen Lindly, Ahlia Moore, Ava Hetherington, Kiara Seage, Neve Smart, Tabitha Salter- Ryan, Ava Bourke
OTHER ACTION PICS FROM SUNDAY MORNING:

Ava Bourke finished top in the level five open category with Neve Smart third.

Photo 3: WAG level 4Mia Hetherington, Amelia Deane, Bronte Ellis, Keeley Glass, Mackenzie Stormonth, Evie MacNamara, Alissa Waner, Jasmine Miller, Sienna Knedrick, Indiana Peters, Ashlyn Nancarrow, Maya Brown
Felicity Webb (level six, under-12), Nikola Sorensen (level six open) and Jenna Gaunt, in the level five (U11) class, also finished first.

"It was a proud moment for me as a coach to see the athletes perform with such grace and poise," Kiley said.

"It takes a lot of confidence to perform on your own in front of such a large crowd."

Kiley said Elle Hetherington, Sorensen, Laylanie Willie, Webb, Kaye Ng, Gaunt, Zara Howlette, Smart, Bourke, Alissa Warner, Ashlyn Nancarrow and Jasmine Miller have all made the CQ regional team that will compete at the Junior State Championship in Brisbane next month.

Photo 4: WAG level 3Millan Ibbotson, Laynie Mallie-Roberts, Elle-Jaye Attard, Lucie Burtson-Johnston, Maddison Young, Taylor Bradly, Cadence Cairns, Catherine Manhertz, Isabella Markham, Brialan Brown, Lucy Glass, Zia Aguilon
Gladstone Gymnastics Club administrator Amy Dew said there were other upcoming events.

"Our ACRO gymnasts are heading to Gold Coast this weekend for the ACRO States," she said.

"Then after that our ACRO, MAG and WAG gymnasts will head back to the Gold Coast to compete in the 2019 National Clubs Carnival."

That will be from September 11 - 29. There will also be a WAG clinic for the CQ Regional in Gladstone on October 26-27 followed by the Annual Awards night and first weekend of December.

Coach of the male contingent Yurii Odnoroh said he was also impressed.

"Congratulations to all the gymnasts on a job well done and we are all very proud of each and every one of our boys," he said.

"We would also like to congratulate the following who were selected to represent CQ at the regional team challenge held at Junior States."

There are as follows:

MAG Level 3 - Kaushika Alahakoon
MAG Level 4 - Charlie Smallcombe
MAG Level 5/6 - Hunter Roper, Loukas Hayes, Kobi Mallie-Roberts, Jaylen Dunn, Ethan Sharpe.

MAG RESULTS

MAG Level 2 - Joseph McLucas 1st AA, Sebastian Kornbrekke 3rd AA, Cardyn Hamblin 4th AA, Hunter Skinner 5th AA, Blake Asher 6th AA.
MAG Level 3 - Kaushika Alahakoon 1st AA
MAG Level 4 - Charlie Smallcombe 3rd AA.
MAG Level 5 - Hunter Roper 2nd AA, Jaylen Dunn 3rd AA.
MAG Level 6 Optional - Kobi Mallie-Roberts 1st AA, Ethan Sharpe 2nd AA.
 

WAG RESULTS

Level 6 U12

1st: Felicity Webb

Level 6 Open

1st: Nikola Sorensen

2nd: Elle Hetherington

3rd: Kaye Ng

Level 5 Open

1st: Ava Bourke

3rd: Neve Smart

Level 5 U11

1st: Jenna Gaunt

2nd: Zara Howlette

Level 4 Open

2nd: Sienna Kendrick

3rd: Mackenzie Stormonth

Level 4 U10

2nd: Alissa Warner

3rd: Jasmine Miller

4th: Ashlyn Nancarrow

Level 3 U9

3rd: Elle-Jaye Attard
 

