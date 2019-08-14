UPDATED: Photos - Gladstone coaches loved what they saw
GYMNASTICS: Gladstone coach Addie Kiley said she could not ask for anything more from her WAG team at the Central Queensland Regionals.
Several Gladstone gymnasts achieved first place in a variety of disciplines and classes.
OTHER ACTION PICS FROM SUNDAY MORNING:
Ava Bourke finished top in the level five open category with Neve Smart third.
Felicity Webb (level six, under-12), Nikola Sorensen (level six open) and Jenna Gaunt, in the level five (U11) class, also finished first.
"It was a proud moment for me as a coach to see the athletes perform with such grace and poise," Kiley said.
"It takes a lot of confidence to perform on your own in front of such a large crowd."
Kiley said Elle Hetherington, Sorensen, Laylanie Willie, Webb, Kaye Ng, Gaunt, Zara Howlette, Smart, Bourke, Alissa Warner, Ashlyn Nancarrow and Jasmine Miller have all made the CQ regional team that will compete at the Junior State Championship in Brisbane next month.
Gladstone Gymnastics Club administrator Amy Dew said there were other upcoming events.
"Our ACRO gymnasts are heading to Gold Coast this weekend for the ACRO States," she said.
"Then after that our ACRO, MAG and WAG gymnasts will head back to the Gold Coast to compete in the 2019 National Clubs Carnival."
That will be from September 11 - 29. There will also be a WAG clinic for the CQ Regional in Gladstone on October 26-27 followed by the Annual Awards night and first weekend of December.
Coach of the male contingent Yurii Odnoroh said he was also impressed.
"Congratulations to all the gymnasts on a job well done and we are all very proud of each and every one of our boys," he said.
"We would also like to congratulate the following who were selected to represent CQ at the regional team challenge held at Junior States."
There are as follows:
MAG Level 3 - Kaushika Alahakoon
MAG Level 4 - Charlie Smallcombe
MAG Level 5/6 - Hunter Roper, Loukas Hayes, Kobi Mallie-Roberts, Jaylen Dunn, Ethan Sharpe.
MAG RESULTS
MAG Level 2 - Joseph McLucas 1st AA, Sebastian Kornbrekke 3rd AA, Cardyn Hamblin 4th AA, Hunter Skinner 5th AA, Blake Asher 6th AA.
MAG Level 3 - Kaushika Alahakoon 1st AA
MAG Level 4 - Charlie Smallcombe 3rd AA.
MAG Level 5 - Hunter Roper 2nd AA, Jaylen Dunn 3rd AA.
MAG Level 6 Optional - Kobi Mallie-Roberts 1st AA, Ethan Sharpe 2nd AA.
WAG RESULTS
Level 6 U12
1st: Felicity Webb
Level 6 Open
1st: Nikola Sorensen
2nd: Elle Hetherington
3rd: Kaye Ng
Level 5 Open
1st: Ava Bourke
3rd: Neve Smart
Level 5 U11
1st: Jenna Gaunt
2nd: Zara Howlette
Level 4 Open
2nd: Sienna Kendrick
3rd: Mackenzie Stormonth
Level 4 U10
2nd: Alissa Warner
3rd: Jasmine Miller
4th: Ashlyn Nancarrow
Level 3 U9
3rd: Elle-Jaye Attard