UPDATED: Get your brolly out, rain is on the cards

GET READY for some cooler and damper weather later in the week.

Monday afternoon was the appetizer of forecast rain for later in the week when 9.2mm fell at Gladstone Airport and 7mm at Boyne Island up to the 4.30pm issue of an updated seven-day forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology.

While the odd shower is forecast for the next couple of days, the BOMs Alex Majchrowski said a weather system could bring rain with much cooler temperatures later in the week and weekend.

It will reach just 16 degrees on Saturday with rain periods and falls up to 25mm for the Gladstone Region.

Sunday is expected to reach 20 degrees with a shower or two and falls up to 15mm.

"We will have a northwest cloud band develop from midweek and that will deliver patchy showers from Thursday," Mr Majchrowski said.

Mr Majchrowski said the heavier and more consistent rain would fall north of Gladstone but he said there would be another noticeable difference.

"The temperatures will drop five degrees below average on Saturday and as much as 10 degrees inland because of the cloud band and southerly winds," he said.

Gladstone can expect some isolated showers in an onshore south-easterly flow today and tomorrow before the port city's weather will be influenced by some of the rain band from Thursday.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of a shower from the late morning - 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of a shower - 26

THURSDAY: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers tending to rain in afternoon and evening - 26

FRIDAY: Cloudy with 50 per cent chance of showers most likely in the evening - 24

SATURDAY: Cloudy with 80 per cent chance of rain at times - 16

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with 50 per cent chance of showers most likely in the morning - 22

MONDAY: Sunny - 23

