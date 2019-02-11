Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew a man in his 20s to hospital after he was involved in a car accident on Red Rover Rd Saturday afternoon.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew a man in his 20s to hospital after he was involved in a car accident on Red Rover Rd Saturday afternoon.
News

UPDATE: Young driver remains in hospital after crash

Mark Zita
by
11th Feb 2019 12:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his early 20s remains in a stable condition in Rockhampton Hospital after his four-wheel drive rolled in to a ditch on Saturday afternoon.

He sustained abdominal injuries and a broken leg in the crash.

Emergency services were called to Red Rover Rd at 2pm near Gladstone Airport.

The driver had to be cut from the vehicle by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews.

He was in a serious condition when he was flown by RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service to the Rockhampton Hospital.

A Rockhampton Hospital spokeswoman told The Observer this morning he was still at Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

gladstone region racq capricorn helicopter rescue service red rover rd
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Mount Larcom residents caught in surprise hailstorm

    premium_icon Mount Larcom residents caught in surprise hailstorm

    Weather YESTERDAY'S storm was one of the biggest seen recently near Mount Larcom, but residents say it wasn't enough to rejuvenate the dry land.

    • 11th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    Gladstone's private hospital will no longer be open 24/7

    premium_icon Gladstone's private hospital will no longer be open 24/7

    News Changes announced to employees via email last week.

    Nominate a businesswoman making a difference

    premium_icon Nominate a businesswoman making a difference

    News DO YOU know a successful businesswoman or female industry achiever?

    • 11th Feb 2019 11:00 AM
    Plans already under way for next Lunar New Year celebrations

    premium_icon Plans already under way for next Lunar New Year celebrations

    News Next year on the lunar calendar will be the Year of the Rat.