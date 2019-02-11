UPDATE: Young driver remains in hospital after crash

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew a man in his 20s to hospital after he was involved in a car accident on Red Rover Rd Saturday afternoon.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew a man in his 20s to hospital after he was involved in a car accident on Red Rover Rd Saturday afternoon.

A MAN in his early 20s remains in a stable condition in Rockhampton Hospital after his four-wheel drive rolled in to a ditch on Saturday afternoon.

He sustained abdominal injuries and a broken leg in the crash.

Emergency services were called to Red Rover Rd at 2pm near Gladstone Airport.

The driver had to be cut from the vehicle by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews.

He was in a serious condition when he was flown by RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service to the Rockhampton Hospital.

A Rockhampton Hospital spokeswoman told The Observer this morning he was still at Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.