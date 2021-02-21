UPDATE: Woman trapped in caravan rollover, chopper called

Paramedics are headed to reports of a caravan rollover.

Paramedics are headed to reports of a caravan rollover.

Update 2.40pm: A rescue helicopter has been called to the scene of a car and caravan rollover in Mt Maria. Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were performing traffic control between Cross Rd and Mitchell Rd on Tableland Rd where a woman was trapped in the front of her vehicle. She confirmed a helicopter had been called to assist. Initial 2.20pm:

Ambulance crews are responding to reports of a caravan and vehicle rollover in Mt Maria.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said crews had been called to Tableland Rd at 2.04pm.

It is understood one person is out of their vehicle and another is entrapped.

MORE TO COME