UPDATE: Woman stands on stonefish at 1770

A woman has reportedly stepped on a venomous stonefish at 1770 in Central Queensland this afternoon.

UPDATE: A woman in her 60s was taken to a medical facility at 1770 after she stepped on a stonefish this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were dispatched to a hotel at 1770, about 1.50pm.

A QAS spokesman said the woman was receiving medical treatment at 1770 and as of 4pm, she was in a stable condition and had not been transferred to hospital.

Initial reports indicate the woman in her 60s has stood on a stonefish with her left foot.

Initial reports from the scene suggested the woman was suffering pain, wound bleeding, and she was slurring her words and experiencing shortness of breath.

