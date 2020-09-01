Menu
A woman has reportedly stepped on a venomous stonefish at 1770 in Central Queensland this afternoon.
UPDATE: Woman stands on stonefish at 1770

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
1st Sep 2020 5:15 PM
UPDATE: A woman in her 60s was taken to a medical facility at 1770 after she stepped on a stonefish this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were dispatched to a hotel at 1770, about 1.50pm.

A QAS spokesman said the woman was receiving medical treatment at 1770 and as of 4pm, she was in a stable condition and had not been transferred to hospital.

BREAKING: Paramedics are treating a woman at 1770 in Central Queensland for a suspected stonefish injury.

Initial reports indicate the woman in her 60s has stood on a stonefish with her left foot.

Initial reports from the scene suggested the woman was suffering pain, wound bleeding, and she was slurring her words and experiencing shortness of breath.

More to come.

