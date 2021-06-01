UPDATE: Woman killed in Bruce Highway truck v car crash

The scene of a fatal crash on the Bruce Hwy near Maryborough. PHOTOS: Stuart Fast, Carlie Walker

UPDATE:

A 61-year-old woman has lost her life in a head-on crash on the Bruce Highway at Tinana, near Maryborough.

Debris was strewn across the road and the woman’s crushed car on its side in a ditch in the rural stretch between the Alice Street ramp and Eatonvale Road.

Speaking to the Fraser Coast Chronicle at the confronting scene about 9pm Tuesday, Sergeant Steve Wheeler from the Maryborough Police Station said initial investigations suggested the truck driver allegedly crossed to the wrong side of the road.

He said had the female driver of the car driven off the embankment, she may have survived but a driver’s natural instinct had led her to try and go out as wide as she could.

Sadly, it wasn’t enough.

A 61-year-old woman was killed instantly in the crash.

Further details were withheld from publication as police tried to reach the victim’s loved ones.

Forensic crash investigators remained on scene as the truck, it’s front smashed in, was towed from the scene.

A truck was towed from the scene. The driver was in hospital in a stable condition.

The truck driver was in hospital on Tuesday night in a stable condition.

Investigations were continuing.

Earlier:

One person is dead after a collision involving a car and truck on the Bruce Highway at Tinana near Maryborough.

Both lanes of the highway between the Alice Street ramp and Eatonvale Road were blocked on Tuesday night with closures expected to remain in place for several hours.

A second patient was assessed at the scene following the crash, which happened about 5.05pm, according to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman.

Motorists were urged to seek an alternate route or delay travel.

