UPDATE: Woman in hospital after being hit by car

Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey

Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey

UPDATE, 11.05AM: The injured woman has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with leg and head injuries.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, the car had rolled out of the driveway and struck the woman on the way out.

Police will not be investigating the incident.

INITIAL: A woman has been injured after being hit by a car in Yeppoon.

Emergency services were called to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident on Charles St at 10.04am.

A woman in her 40s was assessed for a leg injury and lacerations to the head.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman, it was a "low speed" incident.

It is understood the woman is in a stable condition and will transported to hospital.

More to come.