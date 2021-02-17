Menu
Paramedics were called to an address on Don Cameron Drive just after noon. FILE PHOTO.

News

UPDATE: Woman hit by shot put at Calliope

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
18th Sep 2020 2:52 PM
UPDATE: 2.50pm: THE Queensland Department of Education has confirmed a teacher was hit by a shot put at Calliope State High School just after noon today.

A Department of Education spokeswoman said the incident occurred at the school athletics carnival.

"The Department of Education is aware of an incident at Calliope State High School today where a staff member was accidentally injured during an athletics carnival," the spokeswoman said.

"The school immediately contacted the Queensland Ambulance Service which transported the staff member to hospital as a precaution.

"No further details can be provided for privacy reasons."

A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said the woman had been discharged from Gladstone Hospital.

 

UPDATE: 12.55pm: A woman who was hit by a shot put at Calliope has been taken to hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics treated the woman at the scene on Don Cameron Drive.

The woman was reportedly hit in the back by the shot put, the spokesman said.

 




 

The Queensland Education Department has been contacted about the incident.

It is understood the woman, who is in her 30s, is a teacher at Calliope State High School.

The QAS spokesman said the woman was taken by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

 




 

INITIAL REPORT: 12.07pm PARAMEDICS are responding to an incident at Calliope where a woman has reportedly been hit by a shot put.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to an address on Don Cameron Drive just after noon following reports a woman in her 30s had been struck.

It is understood the woman works at Calliope State High School.

More to come.

