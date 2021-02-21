UPDATE: Woman freed, two in hospital after caravan rollover

Paramedics are headed to reports of a caravan rollover.

Paramedics are headed to reports of a caravan rollover.

Update 3.30pm:

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s have been taken to Bundaberg Hospital following a caravan rollover in Mt Maria.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a helicopter had been called but was not required.

She said the woman was trapped at one stage but was able to be freed with minor injuries.

She said both patients were taken to hospital as a precaution in a stable condition.

Update 2.40pm:

A rescue helicopter has been called to the scene of a car and caravan rollover in Mt Maria.

Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were performing traffic control between Cross Rd and Mitchell Rd on Tableland Rd where a woman was trapped in the front of her vehicle.

She confirmed a helicopter had been called to assist.

Initial 2.20pm:

Ambulance crews are responding to reports of a caravan and vehicle rollover in Mt Maria.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said crews had been called to Tableland Rd at 2.04pm.

It is understood one person is out of their vehicle and another is entrapped.

