A large eastern brown snake - there has been at least three reported snake bites in Central Queensland in the past few days.
UPDATE: Woman bitten by snake at Miriam Vale

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
22nd Aug 2020 4:45 PM
UPDATE: A woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition after a suspected snake bite at Miriam Vale this afternoon.

EARLIER: Paramedics are treating a woman for a suspected snake bite at Miriam Vale.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a call for help was received at 2.33pm today and paramedics were dispatched to Fingerboard Road.

An initial report suggested puncture marks were visible.

Paramedics were still on scene at 3pm.

Today’s incident follows two snake bites in Central Queensland on Thursday.

About 4.27pm on Thursday, a woman in her 20s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in stable condition after receiving a bite to an ankle at a private residence at Gracemere.

It was reported that she had been bitten by a brown snake.

Then at 5.42pm on Thursday, a 62-year-old man suffered a bite to his hand at Calen, near Mackay.

He was taken to Mackay Hospital in a stable condition.

More to come.

Gladstone Observer

