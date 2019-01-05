Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EARLY DAYS: Uber operations associate Rachel McDonnell at the Gladstone Uber information session prior to the regional rollout.
EARLY DAYS: Uber operations associate Rachel McDonnell at the Gladstone Uber information session prior to the regional rollout. Matt Harris
News

UPDATE: Uber's Gladstone rollout a slow moving venture

Noor Gillani
by
5th Jan 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW reports claim Uber drivers from Brisbane are travelling north to cash-in on a driver shortage following the recent regional rollout.

The ridesharing app's expansion to Gladstone was simultaneous with launches in Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Rockhampton and Mackay.

Reports to Bundaberg's NewsMail claimed Brisbane drivers were travelling four hours to take advantage of a shortage there.

It is unclear whether this has happened in Gladstone and the report remains unconfirmed by Uber.

A company spokeswoman said driving partners were not required to stay in certain locations and had the flexibility of being "their own boss”.

"It is not unusual for drivers to travel and take trips in other locations,” the spokeswoman said.

"Driver partners are free to accept or reject trip requests and to travel to new destinations to take trips.

"The flexibility the app provides is what driver partners tell us they value the most.”

Since the ride-sharing app's Gladstone launch on December 6, the city has experienced an obvious driver shortage.

But the company's spokeswoman confirmed "several” registered driving partners had already signed-up in the city and more were "going through the accreditation process every week”.

However, she said there were "no requirements for partners to be online” after registering, so an increase in driving partners does not necessarily equate to an increase in available drivers.

Moreover, while "several” Uber drivers remain to be seen in Gladstone, the delay may be due to driving partners going through the accreditation process which can take between 6-8 weeks.

Last month Gladstone's first Uber driver, Anitas Sujeevan, told The Observer he could receive between 10-15 trips per day between 6am-5pm.

driver shortage emploment opportuntiy employment gladstone uber jobs regional jobs taxis uber uber australia uber driver uber gladstone uber rollout uber shortage update updates
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    WATCH: Car carrying 4 kids clocked doing 171km/h near Gympie

    premium_icon WATCH: Car carrying 4 kids clocked doing 171km/h near Gympie

    News A man has been clocked doing 171km/h on the Bruce Highway at Bauple

    Flagging the start of an epic journey for two teens

    premium_icon Flagging the start of an epic journey for two teens

    News Federal member Ken O'Dowd presents flags to Rotary exchange students

    HISTORY: Birth and demise of Ticor's Gladstone cyanide plant

    premium_icon HISTORY: Birth and demise of Ticor's Gladstone cyanide plant

    News 37 pages of cabinet documents from 1988 tell it all.

    1988 cabinet papers reveal decisions that shaped Gladstone

    premium_icon 1988 cabinet papers reveal decisions that shaped Gladstone

    News Papers show past projects and parallels with today.

    Local Partners