Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are at the scene of a two car crash at Gladstone.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are at the scene of a two car crash at Gladstone.
News

UPDATE: Two car crash in Gladstone

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
9th Mar 2021 1:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: 12.55pm: A person has been taken to Gladstone Hospital following a two car crash at South Gladstone on Tuesday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated two patients at the scene, after two cars collided blocking Lyons Street about 11.40am.

“Paramedics transported one patient who was stable to Gladstone Hospital for precautionary measures,” the spokeswoman said.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said Gladstone police arrived at the scene just after paramedics.

The spokesman said when police arrived council workers were at the scene directing traffic around Lyons Street.

“Police reported no persons were trapped and two patients were suffering minor injuries,” the spokesman said.

Officers took over traffic control from council workers, the spokesman said, until the road was clear and reopened at 12.07pm.

The gender or ages of the people involved in the crash is not known.

INITIAL REPORT: 11.44am Emergency services have responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at Gladstone.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Lyons Street at South Gladstone at 11.41am following a reported two-vehicle crash.

“Paramedics are currently treating two patients,” the spokeswoman said.

More to come.

car crash south gladstone crash gladstone gladstone observer lyons street south gladstone paramedics qas gladstone queensland ambulance service two vehicle crash
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone mum guilty of drug supply charge

        Premium Content Gladstone mum guilty of drug supply charge

        Crime Sarah Louise Barber did not follow through with her supplying commitment.

        Disqualified driver asks magistrate if she can drive home

        Premium Content Disqualified driver asks magistrate if she can drive home

        News “I think you are on your last legs in terms of penalties from here on in.”

        Shortage of medical specialists in Gladstone

        Premium Content Shortage of medical specialists in Gladstone

        News General surgery is the only medical specialty not in shortage in Gladstone...

        Gladstone magistrate takes shot at excuse makers

        Premium Content Gladstone magistrate takes shot at excuse makers

        Crime “I have heard all the (expletive) excuses.”