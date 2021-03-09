UPDATE: Two car crash in Gladstone

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are at the scene of a two car crash at Gladstone.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are at the scene of a two car crash at Gladstone.

UPDATE: 12.55pm: A person has been taken to Gladstone Hospital following a two car crash at South Gladstone on Tuesday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated two patients at the scene, after two cars collided blocking Lyons Street about 11.40am.

“Paramedics transported one patient who was stable to Gladstone Hospital for precautionary measures,” the spokeswoman said.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said Gladstone police arrived at the scene just after paramedics.

The spokesman said when police arrived council workers were at the scene directing traffic around Lyons Street.

“Police reported no persons were trapped and two patients were suffering minor injuries,” the spokesman said.

Officers took over traffic control from council workers, the spokesman said, until the road was clear and reopened at 12.07pm.

The gender or ages of the people involved in the crash is not known.

INITIAL REPORT: 11.44am Emergency services have responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at Gladstone.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Lyons Street at South Gladstone at 11.41am following a reported two-vehicle crash.

“Paramedics are currently treating two patients,” the spokeswoman said.

