UPDATE: Truck rolls at Yarwun

A man in his 30s was lucky to escape serious injury when the truck he was driving rolled on Mount Larcom Road at Yarwun. Picture: Rodney Stevens

UPDATE: 2.55pm: A man in his 30s was lucky to escape serious injury when the truck he was driving rolled on Mount Larcom Road at Yarwun on Tuesday.

The crash occurred about 12.20pm on a sweeping right-hand bend about 3km north of Rio Tinto Yarwun.

The semi-trailer still sits on its roof on the northern side of the road with its white cab crumpled and trailer still attached.

The incident happened about 100 metres before the speed limit reduces from 100kmh to 80kmh approaching Rio Tinto Yarwun.

Clear evidence of the truck’s path for about 200 metres before it came to rest was evident at the scene.

It is not known how many times the truck rolled.

Police, QAS paramedics and QFES fire-fighters all attended the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics transported the truck driver, a man in his 30s, to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said two crews were called to the incident but only one was required.

“Crews worked to stem the flow of fuel from the trucks fuel tank,” the spokesman said.

After arriving at 12.30pm, the spokesman said the fire-fighters left the scene at 1pm.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully on Mount Larcom Road at Yarwun as a number of drivers are slowing down to view the sight of the temporary new addition to the landscape.

A man in his 30s was lucky to escape serious injury when the truck he was driving rolled on Mount Larcom Road at Yarwun. The path of the truck along the roadside before its final resting place. Picture: Rodney Stevens

INITIAL REPORT 12.56pm Emergency services crews are responding to reports of a truck rollover on Gladstone Mount Larcom Road.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to Gladstone Mount Larcom Road at 12.21pm after reports a truck had rolled at Yarwun.

The spokesman said the driver of the truck is reportedly out of the cab.

It is understood the truck is blocking part of the road.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were en route to the incident.

Police have also been called to the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More to come.