UPDATE: Truck drives off after oil spill on Hanson Rd

10:32AM: EMERGENCY crews are assessing the environmental impact of a diesel spill in West Gladstone.

Gladstione fire station officer Dale Iwanicki said a semi-trailer had split its fuel tank, dumping diesel on Hanson Road.

The truck then parked up on the side of the road, where some of the fuel was inadvertently dumped near a storm water drain that feeds directly in to an ana-branch of Auckland Creek.

"We've had an outgoing tide, so we've had a small diesel spill that has made its way out in to Auckland Creek," Mr Iwanicki said.

The truck driver then proceeded to drive away from the scene.

Mr Iwanicki pleads with the truck driver or the trucking company to come forward.

"If you know that you ruptured your fuel tank on Hanson Road, call Maritime Safety Queensland or the Council," he said.

Crews from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Maritime Safety Queensland, the Environmental Protection Agency, Gladstone Ports Corporation and Gladstone Regional Council are on scene to assess the damage.

Absorbant has been applied to Hanson Road to soak up the spill, and the road is now re-opened to traffic.

